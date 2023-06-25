Swiss cycling scene commemorates Gino Mäder who had an accident

The most impressive moments cannot be planned. Rather, it takes courage to simply let them happen.

A commemorative trip from Wetzikon to Oerlikon commemorates the deceased professional cyclist Gino Mäder.

Michael Buholzer / EPA

On Saturday, 800 cyclists rolled together from Wetzikon to the open racetrack in Oerlikon, 26 kilometers away, to pay their last respects to the deceased professional cyclist Gino Mäder. When they got there, it was initially unclear how things would continue, because the moderators did not give clear instructions. And after many of the participants on the bike had joked and laughed, which is always the case on a group ride, no matter how sad the occasion, there was suddenly absolute silence inside the racetrack.

