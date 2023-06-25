Home » Swiss cycling scene commemorates Gino Mäder who had an accident
Sports

Swiss cycling scene commemorates Gino Mäder who had an accident

by admin
Swiss cycling scene commemorates Gino Mäder who had an accident

The most impressive moments cannot be planned. Rather, it takes courage to simply let them happen.

A commemorative trip from Wetzikon to Oerlikon commemorates the deceased professional cyclist Gino Mäder.

Michael Buholzer / EPA

On Saturday, 800 cyclists rolled together from Wetzikon to the open racetrack in Oerlikon, 26 kilometers away, to pay their last respects to the deceased professional cyclist Gino Mäder. When they got there, it was initially unclear how things would continue, because the moderators did not give clear instructions. And after many of the participants on the bike had joked and laughed, which is always the case on a group ride, no matter how sad the occasion, there was suddenly absolute silence inside the racetrack.

See also  "The League has a problem"- breaking latest news

You may also like

Rugby Union: Michael Hooper and James Slipper named...

New York Knicks, estesa la option deadline di...

Detention in Mallorca: “Done nothing wrong” – Kwasniok...

Knicks reject Rose’s team option, Rose becomes a...

ARTUR PARTYKA, THE WORTHY HEIR OF JACEK WSZOLA...

Germany narrowly wins against Vietnam

Fatal accident at Mugello: the rider lost control...

Medals for German shooters and canoeists – curiosity...

K2 VALTELLINA EXTREME VERTICAL RACE

The Decathlon Quechua awning to transform your car...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy