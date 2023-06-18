Swiss delegation present – Special Olympics opened in Berlin – Sport

The «Special Olympics», the world games for the mentally handicapped and those with multiple disabilities, were opened with a touching celebration in the Berlin Olympic Stadium.

The three-hour celebration took place in front of 50,000 spectators. Germany’s Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier declared the games open later in the evening.

The delegations had previously moved into the interior of the Olympic Stadium to applause from the audience. Eight runners of the torch relay lit the “Flame of Hope”, the flame of the Special Olympics. Various shows provided goosebump moments.

Thousands of athletes at the start

Around 7,000 athletes from 176 nations will compete in 26 sports until June 25th. Among them is the approximately 70 active Swiss delegation, which has been in Berlin for a few days to acclimatize.



