It’s a perfect start to qualifying for the European Championship: three days after beating Belarus 5-0 away, Switzerland effortlessly beat a modest Israel 3-0 in Geneva after a sluggish start.

Ruben Vargas makes it 1-0 for Switzerland against Israel. Laurent Gillieron / Keystone

Perhaps at some point this year one will still wish that the Swiss would have at least one competitive opponent in this European Championship qualifier. After the first two matches, they are at the top of Group I, as expected, with six points and 8-0 goals.