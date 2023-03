A 3-0 win over Israel is taken for granted by the Swiss national team. The team has become a victim of its own success.

Zeki Amdouni is the symbol of a gentle upheaval in the national team. Laurent Gillieron / Keystone

The TV cameras keep catching Roger Federer on Tuesday evening. Federer seems to be enjoying the performance of the Swiss national team in the 3-0 victory in the European Championship qualifier against Israel at the Stade de Genève. There are pictures where he can be seen just below a banner ad for the struggling Credit Suisse, joint sponsor of Federer and the footballers.