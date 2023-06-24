Swiss say goodbye to Gino Mäder

On Saturday, Swiss cycling bids farewell to professional cyclist Gino Mäder, who died in an accident a week ago on the Albula Pass during the Tour de Suisse. After a public memorial ride (from 1.30 p.m.) from Wetzikon to Oerlikon, there will be a farewell party on the open racetrack in Oerlikon, organized by Mäder’s family and his girlfriend.

The celebration – and also the short, joint farewell ceremony at 3 p.m. – is open to the public. The approximately 25-kilometer commemorative ride in honor of Mäder is being carried out by Swiss Cycling in cooperation with the Swiss cycling pros.

