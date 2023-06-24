Home » Swiss say goodbye to Gino Mäder
Sports

Swiss say goodbye to Gino Mäder

by admin
Swiss say goodbye to Gino Mäder

On Saturday, Swiss cycling bids farewell to professional cyclist Gino Mäder, who died in an accident a week ago on the Albula Pass during the Tour de Suisse. After a public memorial ride (from 1.30 p.m.) from Wetzikon to Oerlikon, there will be a farewell party on the open racetrack in Oerlikon, organized by Mäder’s family and his girlfriend.

The celebration – and also the short, joint farewell ceremony at 3 p.m. – is open to the public. The approximately 25-kilometer commemorative ride in honor of Mäder is being carried out by Swiss Cycling in cooperation with the Swiss cycling pros.

See also  Delirium Rome, 100 thousand fans in celebration

You may also like

he hits Bastianini and crashes in Q1 at...

Bans after US-Mexico game scandal

Angels acquire veteran infielder Eduardo Escobar from Mets

Newcastle strengthens the attack. Ital Tonali is behind...

Barça has a plan B ready to sign...

Italian midfielder Tonali is heading to Newcastle from...

Sébastien Ogier remains leader of the Rallye du...

Ruben Neves & Edouard Mendy: Why is Saudi...

PSA World Tour Finals: England’s Mohamed ElShorbagy into...

Will the Kings try to wrest Draymond Green...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy