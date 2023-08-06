Swiss Tennis Brothers Make History at Chengdu Universiade

Chengdu Universiade | Swiss Tennis Brothers Chasing Dream Universiade

Chengdu, August 6 – Swiss tennis players Henri von der Schulenberg and Jeffrey von der Schulenberg, who are brothers only two years apart, are chasing their dream at the Chengdu Universiade. The brothers, representing Switzerland, have been practicing tennis together for almost 20 years and have finally gotten the chance to participate in the Universiade together.

Henri, the older brother, is a student of applied mathematics and economics at Harvard University, while Jeffrey is studying global security and justice at the University of Virginia. Both brothers have worked hard to reach the top of their game, and their ultimate dream is to compete against each other in the final. Jeffrey expressed his excitement, saying, “There is nothing more dreamy than Henry and I meeting in the final. We are all looking forward to it.”

In the previous rounds of the men’s singles matches, both brothers showcased their skills and determination. They defeated their opponents with a score of 2:0 and advanced to the top 16. However, in the third round, Henry, an unseeded player, achieved a surprising victory over a seeded player, while Jeffrey suffered a loss against a Japanese player, shattering their dream of reaching the men’s singles final together.

Nevertheless, Jeffrey, who is also participating in the men’s doubles event, remains optimistic. After being eliminated in the men’s singles match, he stated, “After this match, I can fully prepare for the doubles match. At the same time, I will continue to cheer for Henry.”

On August 4, the Swiss brothers once again played simultaneously. Henry fought fiercely against a Portuguese player and secured a place in the semi-finals of the men’s singles. In the men’s doubles semi-finals, Jeffrey and his partner narrowly lost to the Czech team. Despite their defeat, both brothers are guaranteed a medal as there will be no bronze medal match.

Reflecting on the support from his younger brother and teammates, Henry expressed his gratitude, saying, “They can accompany me on the sidelines to bring me great support, and fighting for the country itself is also an extremely honorable thing.”

The brothers also expressed their appreciation for the enthusiastic audience in Chengdu. Jeffrey particularly enjoyed the atmosphere at the Sichuan Tou International Tennis Center, where the crowd applauded his good shots. Henry added, “Playing under the gaze of so many spectators in the center court, the atmosphere is very good.”

Apart from their tennis matches, this Universiade has also given the brothers the opportunity to experience China for the first time. Henry expressed his interest in trying Sichuan’s famous hot pot and participating in activities at the Universiade Village, such as learning to write Chinese characters and purchasing Chinese handicrafts.

As the Chengdu Universiade continues, all eyes will be on the Swiss tennis brothers as they continue to chase their dream of success.

