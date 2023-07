Switzerland started the ninth women’s soccer World Cup with a win. The number 20 in the world defeated the Philippines (46th) in Dunedin (New Zealand) 2-0 on Friday after initial difficulties.

Ramona Bachmann (45’/penalty) and Seraina Piubel (64′) scored the goals in Group A, in which New Zealand beat Norway 1-0 on Thursday.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

Share this: Twitter

Facebook