Switch from Bellingham to Real official

Jude Bellingham has officially been a Real Madrid player since Wednesday. Borussia Dortmund and the Spaniards clarified the last details of the transfer. The German Bundesliga club will receive 103 million euros as a fixed fee for the midfielder and will also receive bonus payments up to a maximum total of around 30 percent of the fixed amount. The 19-year-old will be officially presented in Madrid on Thursday.

The listed BVB had already informed in an ad hoc announcement last week about the change of the player, who was actually tied until 2025. The Englishman has signed a contract with Real until 2029 and will be David Alaba’s teammate. In the summer of 2020, at the age of just 17, Bellingham moved from the English second division club Birmingham City to Dortmund for £25m (€29.12m) and had developed into a top performer there.

Bellingham says goodbye to BVB fans

Bellingham made 132 appearances for Dortmund, scoring 24 goals and providing 25 assists. “It was an honor to wear your shirt so often, in big and small moments,” said the English international in farewell. Bellingham is currently injured and absent from the Three Lions.

The transfer fee, which could ideally rise to up to 135 million, comes in handy for Dortmund after a season of missed opportunities and the lost championship title in the last match. The club is planning a squad reshuffle.

“One of the greatest talents in the world”

For the third time in the club’s history, Real invested more than 100 million euros in a transfer. For Gareth Bale (2013) and Eden Hazard (2019), the Madrilenians also jumped this monetary hurdle. “Our club has signed one of the greatest talents in the world,” Real wrote in his statement. Spain’s record champions can now muster a young midfield quartet in Bellingham, Federico Valverde (24), Eduardo Camavinga (20) and Aurelien Tchouameni (23).

The most expensive English player to date is Jack Grealish. In 2021, Manchester City transferred the sum of £100m (€116.48m) to Aston Villa for Bellingham’s national team-mate. In all likelihood, Bellingham will break this mark.