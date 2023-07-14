Switolina collects money and sympathies against the war

The Ukrainian is involved away from the tennis court so that the war and the people in her homeland are not forgotten. Her run at Wimbledon ends in the semifinals.

Victories for home: Elina Switolina after her victory in the quarterfinals against Iga Swiatek.

Shaun Brooks / Imago

There’s no shortage of poster girls in women’s tennis – real, imagined, imaginary, and out of embarrassment. The scene thirsts for figures to orientate and hold on to. For years, Serena Williams was the immovable anchor that set the course for everyone else.

