Home » Switzerland accelerates for the 2030 or 2034 Games
Sports

Switzerland accelerates for the 2030 or 2034 Games

by admin
Switzerland accelerates for the 2030 or 2034 Games

A budget of 1.6 billion euros

“The organizational budget can be financed by private funds,” announces the feasibility study. “According to calculations, the organization of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Switzerland can generate revenue of around 1.5 billion Swiss francs (€1.6 billion). Nearly half of this amount, or 710 million (€750 million), would come from the financial contribution of the IOC. The rest would come mainly from sponsorship and ticket sales,” details the document, which highlights “a blocked reserve of 200 million francs (€211 million).” For the Paralympic Games, “the Confederation and the cantons would be asked for a financial contribution of 50 million francs (on both sides)”, he underlines while “the public authorities would also invest in the areas of heritage and of security “.

See also  NBA investigates referee's fake Twitter account

You may also like

Roger Federer Launches Global Tennis Event ‘Around the...

Gérald Darmanin links Karim Benzema to the Muslim...

The Tragic Death of Brazilian Boxer Joao Víctor...

Daniel Ricciardo: Alpha Tauri driver to return from...

Exploring Beauty in Switzerland: Decoding Europe’s Cutting-Edge Biotechnology...

Pardubice paid for the new rule. They lost...

Houston Astros Secure Victory in Game 3 of...

Premier League quiz: Can you name this current...

Nike Showcases Innovative Styling and Style at Apparel...

Stockerau is eliminated from the Europe Cup

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy