Switzerland accelerates for the 2030 or 2034 Games

A budget of 1.6 billion euros

“The organizational budget can be financed by private funds,” announces the feasibility study. “According to calculations, the organization of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Switzerland can generate revenue of around 1.5 billion Swiss francs (€1.6 billion). Nearly half of this amount, or 710 million (€750 million), would come from the financial contribution of the IOC. The rest would come mainly from sponsorship and ticket sales,” details the document, which highlights “a blocked reserve of 200 million francs (€211 million).” For the Paralympic Games, “the Confederation and the cantons would be asked for a financial contribution of 50 million francs (on both sides)”, he underlines while “the public authorities would also invest in the areas of heritage and of security “.

Share this: Facebook

X

