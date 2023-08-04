Switzerland, fans united against collective repression

“AGAINST COLLECTIVE REPRESSION, WE RESPOND UNITED.”

On the next league day, FC St. Gallen and FC Lucerne will compete for the first time this season. Due to the collective sanctions imposed on the fans, all matches between these two teams will be held without visiting fans throughout the season. In protest, the bends of the fans of all the teams Super e Challenge League they will remain empty for the first 15 minutes. The action is a common sign of determination towards the authorities and politics who, for no reason, have been stepping up the crackdown since the reopening of stadiums after the pandemic.

At the end of last season, there were unpleasant scenes after the match between Lucerne and St. Gallen, when the Lucerne police ushered visiting fans past the Lucerne fan meeting place. So no one can be surprised. Tense moments occurred several times last season when Basel and Zürich fans passed through that place. However, it remains a mystery why Lucerne politics rejected all suggestions to avoid the situation, thus creating the conditions that made these scenes possible.

However, it is no mystery how security policy, now taken to the extreme, has tried to exploit the opportunity in its favour. After the match, the Conference of Cantonal Directors of Justice and Police (KKJPD) put pressure on the teams involved and the league, until they relented and accepted the closures of the visiting sectors. These are collective sanctions for all fans of both teams, regardless of where they were that night or what they were actually doing. Everyone will be punished equally.

This new course represents an escalation by the authorities. Since the reopening of the stadiums after the pandemic, politics has unsuccessfully sought confrontation with the fans. Swiss football is a model of success, with an ever increasing number of spectators, also thanks to the well-established culture of organized support, with choreography, songs and rivalries.

This way of acting on the part of the authorities and politics only leads to negative consequences: dialogue gives way to repression, which is seen as the only solution, fueling a pointless spiral of tension between supporters and the authorities.

This joint initiative by the Swiss curves wants to be a strong signal to the teams and the league, suggesting not to let yourself be dragged down the wrong path, which politics and the authorities would instead like to impose. We too are of the opinion that there should be an open dialogue and a healthy confrontation, any repressive action will remain unheard of by us.

The empty curves this weekend are therefore the expression of solidarity of the various fans, who in a combative and decisive way want to fight for their cause, demonstrating indignation towards any repressive action.

Signed:

Scene Aarau, Canton Baden, Muttenzer Curve Basel, East Curve Bern, KOP SUD LAUSANNE, CURVA NORD FC LUGANO 1908, USL (Lucerne), Tribune Neuch`, Biercurve Schaffhausen, Gradin North (Sion), Espenblock St. Gallen, Block Süd (Thun) , Section North Vaduz, Sector D Wil, Beer Curve Winterthur, Zurich South Curve, Sector IV GC Zurich, Kop 14 Yverdon, B’zona Boys 2005 (Bellinzona).

