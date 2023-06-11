Home » Switzerland has been warned about Germany
Sports

Switzerland has been warned about Germany

by admin
Switzerland has been warned about Germany

Germany inflicted very painful defeats on Switzerland in knockout games. And will try again under the new coach Harold Kreis, who is well-known in Switzerland. Nevertheless, the role of favorites clearly lies with the Swiss.

Very familiar with Switzerland: Germany’s coach Harold Kreis.

Pavel Golovkin / AP

After fifteen wins in a row, the Swiss national ice hockey team lost another game in the group stage of the World Cup on Tuesday: 3:4 against Latvia after extra time in a duel that was meaningless for the Swiss group winners but was a big one for the hosts. One point was enough for the Latvians to reach the quarter-finals, which was almost celebrated like a title, the Swiss were good guests and rested Nico Hischier, Nino Niederreiter and Denis Malgin.

See also  Alexis Pinturault, after his 2nd medal at the Worlds in Courchevel: "I could hardly have dreamed of better"

You may also like

‘Unexpected’ Willie Calhoun channels Aaron Judge with HR...

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Why Virkus takes a risk with...

Chinese women’s volleyball team prepares for World Women’s...

Leo Messi, retained on his arrival in China...

DFB: Hansi Flick demands more from Niklas Süle...

End of career for Jandré Marais (Bordeaux-Bègles)?

Tennis French Open: N. Djokovic vs. C. Ruud...

‘Man City among the greatest sides I have...

VfB Stuttgart: Sebastian Hoeneß is an absolute stroke...

Canoe Slalom World Cup: Kimberley Woods wins kayak...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy