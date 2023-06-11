Switzerland has been warned about Germany

Germany inflicted very painful defeats on Switzerland in knockout games. And will try again under the new coach Harold Kreis, who is well-known in Switzerland. Nevertheless, the role of favorites clearly lies with the Swiss.

Very familiar with Switzerland: Germany’s coach Harold Kreis. Pavel Golovkin / AP

After fifteen wins in a row, the Swiss national ice hockey team lost another game in the group stage of the World Cup on Tuesday: 3:4 against Latvia after extra time in a duel that was meaningless for the Swiss group winners but was a big one for the hosts. One point was enough for the Latvians to reach the quarter-finals, which was almost celebrated like a title, the Swiss were good guests and rested Nico Hischier, Nino Niederreiter and Denis Malgin.