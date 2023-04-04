Home Sports Switzerland is awarded the contract for Euro 2025
17 years after the men’s Euro, Switzerland becomes the organizer of the women’s European Championship. It will be played in June and July 2025 in Basel, Geneva, Zurich, St. Gallen, Lucerne, Bern, Thun and Sion. But what can this tournament do beyond the event?

When the Uefa Executive Committee awarded Switzerland the Euro 2025 in Lisbon on Tuesday afternoon, champagne corks even popped in New York. Tatjana Haenni, a lone fighter for women’s issues in the Swiss Football Association (SFV) for many years until the end of 2022, helped initiate the candidacy before she was recruited to the USA as sports director of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Haenni says: “It’s a great day for Swiss women’s football. You can achieve so much by hosting this tournament.”

