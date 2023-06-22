Switzerland is hoping for Amdouni and Rieder

With perhaps the best youth team in history, Switzerland is taking part in the U-21 European Championships in Romania and Georgia. Fabian Rieder and Zeki Amdouni also stand out as symbolic figures of a grown unit.

Zeki Amdouni (centre) has played five times for the senior national team – and scored five goals.

The headlines late on Monday evening had already been formulated, a major Swiss daily newspaper would have euphorically headlined: “The new Alex Frei!” Frei has scored 42 goals in 84 international matches for Switzerland. Zeki Amdouni has five goals in five appearances after scoring two goals in the European Championship qualifier in Lucerne against Romania. But after the 2-2 with two late Romanian goals, almost everything in the analysis revolved around the inexplicable drop in performance of the Swiss in the final stages – not Amdouni’s performance.

