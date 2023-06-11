Switzerland out in the quarterfinals against Germany

Once again, the national ice hockey team fails in the quarter-finals, and once again the supposedly inferior Germany proves to be an insurmountable hurdle. What is wrong with the perception?

A horrible start for Switzerland: in the seventh minute Germany took a 1-0 lead. The goalkeeper Robert Mayer slips up. Salvatore Di Nolfi / Keystone

Ambitions were high, hopes even higher. But for the second time in a row, the Swiss fail at the Ice Hockey World Championships after a perfect preliminary round in the quarter-finals. After losing 3-0 to the USA a year ago, the Swiss lost 3-1 to Germany this time. Two goals within 36 seconds shortly before the end of the middle period shattered all Swiss hopes of reaching the semi-finals for the second time in the sixth World Cup quarter-final under national coach Patrick Fischer. And to open up the chance to play for medals in Tampere at the weekend.