Home » Switzerland out in the quarterfinals against Germany
Sports

Switzerland out in the quarterfinals against Germany

by admin
Switzerland out in the quarterfinals against Germany

Once again, the national ice hockey team fails in the quarter-finals, and once again the supposedly inferior Germany proves to be an insurmountable hurdle. What is wrong with the perception?

A horrible start for Switzerland: in the seventh minute Germany took a 1-0 lead. The goalkeeper Robert Mayer slips up.

Salvatore Di Nolfi / Keystone

Ambitions were high, hopes even higher. But for the second time in a row, the Swiss fail at the Ice Hockey World Championships after a perfect preliminary round in the quarter-finals. After losing 3-0 to the USA a year ago, the Swiss lost 3-1 to Germany this time. Two goals within 36 seconds shortly before the end of the middle period shattered all Swiss hopes of reaching the semi-finals for the second time in the sixth World Cup quarter-final under national coach Patrick Fischer. And to open up the chance to play for medals in Tampere at the weekend.

See also  Test the water to break through the Football Association ban?The Hebei team moved to Datong, Shanxi.

You may also like

‘Unexpected’ Willie Calhoun channels Aaron Judge with HR...

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Why Virkus takes a risk with...

Chinese women’s volleyball team prepares for World Women’s...

Leo Messi, retained on his arrival in China...

DFB: Hansi Flick demands more from Niklas Süle...

End of career for Jandré Marais (Bordeaux-Bègles)?

Tennis French Open: N. Djokovic vs. C. Ruud...

‘Man City among the greatest sides I have...

VfB Stuttgart: Sebastian Hoeneß is an absolute stroke...

Canoe Slalom World Cup: Kimberley Woods wins kayak...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy