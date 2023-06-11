Switzerland out in the quarterfinals against Germany

Once again, the national ice hockey team fails in the quarter-finals, and once again the supposedly inferior Germany proves to be an insurmountable hurdle. What is wrong with the perception?
Ambitions were high, hopes even higher. But for the second time in a row, the Swiss fail at the Ice Hockey World Championships after a perfect preliminary round in the quarter-finals. After losing 3-0 to the USA a year ago, the Swiss lost 3-1 to Germany this time. Two goals within 36 seconds shortly before the end of the middle period shattered all Swiss hopes of reaching the semi-finals for the second time in the sixth World Cup quarter-final under national coach Patrick Fischer. And to open up the chance to play for medals in Tampere at the weekend.