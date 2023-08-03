Switzerland: schedule and where to watch the round of 16 match of the Women’s World Cup

03/08/2023 and las 00:25 CEST

The Spanish team has qualified for the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The match will take place on Saturday, August 5.

Switzerland will be the rival of Jorge Vilda’s team after the hard setback (0-4) suffered today against Japan. Discover when and how to watch live the round of 16 starring Spain

It is saturday august 5thto continue with the Women’s World Cupthe selections of Swiss y spain They will face each other in the round of 16 at Eden Park in New Zealand.

The team led by Jorge Vilda You already know what it’s like to lose in this oceanic rendezvousafter the two initial victories against Costa Rica (3-0) and Zambia (5-0), for which it is finally second in Group C with 6 points and +4 on goal differential.

This causes the crossing of the round of 16 is more demanding, and the rival will be the Swiss team, first classified in Group A with 5 points and +2 on goal differential.

Switzerland kicked off the competition with a win over the Philippines (2-0) and followed it up with a draw against Norway (0-0), lately drawing once again against New Zealand (0-0).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE SWITZERLAND – SPAIN OF THE WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

The round of 16 match between the Spanish and the Swiss will be played in the New Zealand city of Auckland this Saturday, August 5, at 07:00 CET, Spanish peninsular time.

This Switzerland – Spain can be followed through RTVE openly, on TVE La1, as well as on the RTVE Play platform.

The other round of 16 game already closed is the Japan-Norwaywhich will also be played on Saturday, August 5 at 10:00 a.m. in our country (CET) in Wellington.

