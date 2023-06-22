Switzerland slips victory against Romania

The clearly superior Swiss national team negligently missed their fourth win in the fourth European Championship qualifier. The Romanians, who have been very weak for a long time, score two goals in the final phase.

Disbelief among the Swiss players after the late equaliser.

Michael Buholzer / Keystone

Valentin Mihaila has scored two goals for Parma in Italy’s Serie B this season. On Monday evening in Lucerne, the Romanian scored twice as a substitute in less than 180 seconds – and thus punished the Swiss national team for a blatant drop in performance.

