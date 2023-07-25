Switzerland wins against the Philippines 2-0

0
The Swiss national football team succeeds in opening the World Cup with a 2-0 win against the Philippines.
Relief for the Swiss: Seraina Piubel made the decision 2-0 in the first World Cup group game.
Michael Buholzer / Keystone
Switzerland fulfilled its duty at the start of the World Cup. With the 2-0 win over the Philippines, probably the weakest team in Group A, the Swiss have taken a first step towards the round of 16. It is the first victory under the coach Inka Grings, who took over the Swiss team last January.
