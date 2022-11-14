Home Sports Switzerland wins first Billie Jean Gold Cup title, Australia loses 10-game winning streak in finals
Sports

Switzerland wins first Billie Jean Gold Cup title, Australia loses 10-game winning streak in finals

by admin
Switzerland wins first Billie Jean Gold Cup title, Australia loses 10-game winning streak in finals
Switzerland wins first Billie Jean Gold Cup title

On November 14th, Beijing time, the 2022 Billie Jean Gold Cup ended the final competition. The Swiss team defeated the Australian team 2-0. After two finals in 1998 and 2021, both failed to reach the championship, they finally completed a historic breakthrough and won the Billie Jean Gold Cup for the first time! Australia has lost all 10 Billie Jean Gold Cup finals since winning the title in 1974!

In the first game, Teichmann defeated Sanders 6-3/4-6/6-3 for the Swiss team to win a point first; then Bencic came on stage and sent invisible duck eggs to sweep Tom 6-2/6-1 Janovic, thus helping the Swiss team to seal the victory and win the Billie Jean Gold Cup trophy in the 2022 season.

Swiss tennis has collected three team championships: Davis Cup, Billie Jean Gold Cup (Confederations Cup) and Hopman Cup. Bencic added another story for his country’s complete victory in the finals! (Amber)

Statement: Sina.com’s exclusive manuscript, unauthorized reproduction is prohibited!

See also  Li Tie adjusted the two positions at halftime and it was still difficult to save the defeat. The national football short board was repeatedly impacted.

You may also like

Ronaldo: Manchester United betrayed me, respect is mutual

Serie A, Naples show. But Milan, Inter and...

Maqiao Cup Rookie King finals after Wang Xinghao...

Juventus-Lazio, Sarri to Dazn: “Exaggerated result”, and on...

Futsal, women’s Serie A: Falconara falls, Francavilla in...

Premier League round 16: Manchester City upset Arsenal...

Ronaldo: “Betrayed by United. I don’t respect Ten...

Dumfries, knee sprain. Pre-World Cup exams with Holland

Atp Finals, Nadal beaten by Fritz. Tomorrow Kyrgios...

Ancelotti at Che tempo che fa: “Ibrahimovic a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy