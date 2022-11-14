Switzerland wins first Billie Jean Gold Cup title

On November 14th, Beijing time, the 2022 Billie Jean Gold Cup ended the final competition. The Swiss team defeated the Australian team 2-0. After two finals in 1998 and 2021, both failed to reach the championship, they finally completed a historic breakthrough and won the Billie Jean Gold Cup for the first time! Australia has lost all 10 Billie Jean Gold Cup finals since winning the title in 1974!

In the first game, Teichmann defeated Sanders 6-3/4-6/6-3 for the Swiss team to win a point first; then Bencic came on stage and sent invisible duck eggs to sweep Tom 6-2/6-1 Janovic, thus helping the Swiss team to seal the victory and win the Billie Jean Gold Cup trophy in the 2022 season.

Swiss tennis has collected three team championships: Davis Cup, Billie Jean Gold Cup (Confederations Cup) and Hopman Cup. Bencic added another story for his country’s complete victory in the finals! (Amber)

