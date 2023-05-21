Sword ball! Players can buy anything, but not the title. We have to take the last step, said the Dortmund coach

“The season ends in seven days, then the players can buy whatever they want. A car, another house, a vacation. But they can’t buy a degree. We have suffered hard for this moment. Now we have to take the last step with our great fans and return the championship cup to Dortmund,” said Borussia coach Edin Terzic.

The dismissal of home defender Uduokhai in the 38th minute helped his team to a clear victory. Sebastian Haller and Julian Brandt took advantage of a long power play after the break with two goals in the setup.

Thousands of Dortmund fans celebrated massively at the stadium in Augsburg after the match. He feels that a ninth title is close. Borussia has already managed to win the German league twice after finishing second two rounds before the end of the season. On Saturday, he can celebrate again after the same scenario.

🥺 What incredible support. THANK YOU to all Borussia men and women who made this victory possible today! pic.twitter.com/I5du7QHgah — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 21, 2023

At the same time, hardly anyone would bet on Dortmund after the fall, they wintered in sixth place. At the first Bayern lost nine points, the title looked more like science fiction. But after a successful spring, everything is different: out of seventeen league duels, he lost only at Bayern and is chasing after the Meisterschal, the silver plate for the German champions.

“If someone had told me six months ago that we would be in this situation, I wouldn’t have believed them. We have a great opportunity, we can achieve something big,” beamed Haller. Borussia is close to a league triumph thanks to Saturday’s collapse of then-leading Bayern in the thrashing with Leipzig. See also ECHO BUNDESLIGY: The Revierderby awaits us. Bayern have a tougher task in the Champions League

The Munich team had a 1:0 lead after the first half, but then failed. “I have no explanation for this,” coach Thomas Tuchel marveled after the 1:3 defeat. The Bavarian giant is in real danger of not adding the eleventh title in a row, but Leipzig secured third place.

The legends of Bayern exchanged confused looks in the stands and the fans left sourly long before the end, something that is rarely seen in Munich. “The first half hour was good, we could have led by two goals. But then we got careless and slow. In the second half, we were sloppy for no reason. I don’t understand why,” sighed Tuchel, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021.