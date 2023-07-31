Home » Sylvain Ripoll dismissed from his position as Espoirs coach, less than a year from Paris 2024
Sylvain Ripoll dismissed from his position as Espoirs coach, less than a year from Paris 2024

Sylvain Ripoll dismissed from his position as Espoirs coach, less than a year from Paris 2024

Sylvain Ripoll on the Espoirs bench during the Austria-France friendly match, in Hartberg (Austria), June 11, 2019. JOE KLAMAR / AFP

359 days before the start of the Olympic Games, Sylvain Ripoll is no longer the coach of the France Espoirs team and the Olympic selection, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced on Monday July 31 in a press release. ” From a common agreement (…)it indeed appeared necessary to open a new cycle for the 2023-2024 season in order to create the conditions for a successful run at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.specifies the FFF.

Arrived on the Bleuets bench in May 2017 after the dismissal of Pierre Mankowski, the former technician from Lorient (2014-2016) had managed to qualify the French team for three consecutive European Championships (semi-final in 2019 , quarter-finals in 2021 and 2023), after a long period of scarcity.

The failure of Euro 2023

But Sylvain Ripoll had been weakened since the Under-21 Euro, organized in Romania and Georgia (from June 21 to July 8, 2023). Despite a golden generation led by Képhren Thuram, Amine Gouiri or even Rayan Cherki, France lost to Ukraine (1-3) in the quarter-finals.

Sylvain Ripoll’s balance sheet with the Espoirs (41 wins, 12 draws and 9 losses) finally convinced French football officials and Philippe Diallo, the president of the FFF, to find him a successor. Less than a year from the Olympics at home – “major objective of the national team”, indicates the press release from the federation -, the FFF wants to avoid a new hiccup that would look bad, two years after a chaotic course for the Bleuets at the Tokyo Olympics (elimination in the 1st round). It remains to be seen who will take over.

Read also: Article reserved for our 2024 Olympic Games subscribers: “A knife to the official discourse on popular Games”

Sports Department (with AFP)

