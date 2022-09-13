ROMA. First medal for Italy at the European swimming championships in Rome on Thursday 11 August.

He is silver for the Italian team of synchronized swimming with a score of 90.3772. Better than the Italian team made up of Domiziana Cavanna, Linda Cerruti, Costanza Di Camillo, Costanza Ferro, Gemma Galli, Marta Iacoacci, Marta Murro and Enrica Piccoli makes only Ukraine with 92.5106. Bronze, on the other hand, for France with 88.0093.

The girls, directed by the pool by Roberta Farinelli and Patrizia Giallombardo, are our “Super Heroes” and swim to the music We Can Be Superheroes by Antongiulio Frulio and with the choreography of the Italian technical staff. “We feel close to superheroes when they fight with all their strength, defending, protecting, reassuring. Instinctively, the lockdown seemed like an anomalous wave. A moment later came the reason. The loss lasted a second, then we looked around and thought that, of course, seeing the Olympics postponed was not the best, but sport, as important as it may be, is not the most important part of life. The moment was and remains dramatic for many people. There are those who die, those in hospital, those who see their loved ones leave, those who do not know if tomorrow they will still have a job and then you immediately understand that the drama is elsewhere ”.

On 21 June at the world championships they had obtained 91.0191 points and were the first of the Europeans, behind China and Japan.