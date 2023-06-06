Synchronized Swimming World Cup Super Final Shi Haoyu/Cheng Wentao won the mixed doubles free choice gold medal_Competition Day_Zhang Xiaohuan

Original Title: Synchronized Swimming World Cup Super Finals Shi Haoyu/Cheng Wentao won the mixed doubles free choice gold medal

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 4 (Reporter Zhou Xin) On the 4th, the FINA Synchronized Swimming World Cup Super Finals held in Oviedo, Spain entered the final day of competition. The Chinese team Shi Haoyu and Cheng Wentao performed the love story ” Romeo and Juliet, won the mixed double free choice gold medal.

In the first two matches of the World Cup, Shi Haoyu partnered with Cheng Wentao and Zhang Yiyao respectively, and both won the mixed doubles technical optional championship and qualified for the finals. In the finals, Shi Haoyu joined hands with Cheng Wentao again to play in the free choice competition with the newly created “Romeo and Juliet”. He performed well in terms of difficulty, artistic expression and completion of movements, and finally won the championship with 226.3228 points. Spain and The Colombian team won the silver and bronze medals.

Zhang Xiaohuan, head coach of the Chinese team, said in an interview with a reporter from Xinhua News Agency after the match that it was not until mid-May that it was decided to let Shi Haoyu and Cheng Wentao participate in the final mixed doubles free choice competition with brand-new works to train for the World Championships.

“By the time of the Fukuoka World Championships in July, Shi Haoyu will undertake two mixed doubles and one collective three-event competition. After the revision of the new rules of synchronized swimming, no matter the number, difficulty and intensity of the required movements, the mixed doubles Athletes, especially male players, face enormous physical challenges. So we hope that Shi Haoyu will have an adaptation process before the World Championships and train for the World Championships.” Zhang Xiaohuan said.

Shi Haoyu and Cheng Wentao also received special help from the foreign teacher Anna, the mixed doubles team and the entire coaching team before the match.

“After the help and reminders from all parties, we temporarily fine-tuned some techniques before the game, which really pushed the athletes hard, but the athletes have to get used to the current game mode, that is, the pressure to be deducted from the benchmark points once they make mistakes. Today they have withstood the pressure, and I am very happy. From the revision suggestion yesterday to the completion of the competition today, they performed very freely and successfully obtained all the declared difficulty points.” Zhang Xiaohuan said.

The particularity of the synchronized swimming mixed doubles event is that it is completed by two players, one man and one woman, so the teams basically use love as the theme when making arrangements. “Before playing, I told the athletes that we must impress our coaches, referees and audience. As a result, when they appeared from the middle holding hands, walked to the competition stage, and performed land movements, the audience’s response was very enthusiastic. They It played very well, and I was very excited to see it.” Zhang Xiaohuan said.

Later on the 4th, the Chinese team will also participate in a group skill optional competition as a wild card to perform “Light of Life”.

The first stop of the 2023 Synchronized Swimming World Cup will be held in Markham, Canada in mid-March, the second stop will be held in Montpellier, France in early May, and the third stop will be held in Soma Bay, Egypt in mid-May. The Super Finals will be held in Oviedo, Spain from June 2-4.

