Lima Alliance Defeats Trade Union 3-1 at Matute Stadium

In a thrilling match held at Matute Stadium, Lima Alliance emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over Trade Union. Lima Alliance dominated the game from the start and showcased their strong lineup, with Fields, Peruzzi, Zambrano, Vílchez, Lakes, Ballón, Castle, Shell, Cave, Zanelatto, and Boats taking the field under the guidance of their coach M. Larriera.

The opening goal came just before halftime when Ball found the back of the net, giving Lima Alliance a well-deserved lead. The second half saw increased intensity from both sides, but it was Boats who doubled the lead for Lima Alliance in the 67th minute, followed by a stunning goal from Lakes just two minutes later.

Trade Union, managed by M. Vivas, struggled to keep up with Lima Alliance’s attacking prowess. Their only goal came in the 17th minute when Barreto found the target. Despite a few attempts, they failed to add any more goals to their tally.

The referee for the match was Augusto Menendez, with Joel Alarcon as the fourth official. Both teams made a few substitutions during the game, with Costa replacing Cueva in the 67th minute for Lima Alliance, Rodriguez coming on for Zanelatto in the 74th minute, and Valenzuela substituting Castillo in the 85th minute. For Trade Union, Arroé came on for Vargas, and Carhuallanqui replaced Sánchez in the 80th minute.

The victory at Matute Stadium adds another three points to Lima Alliance’s tally, further solidifying their position in the league. The team exhibited impressive teamwork and determination, making their fans proud. On the other hand, Trade Union will need to regroup and analyze their performance to improve in their upcoming matches.

Overall, it was an exhilarating match filled with goals and action that left the spectators on the edge of their seats. Lima Alliance showcased their dominance while Trade Union fought bravely, making it a memorable encounter.

