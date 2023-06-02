After the exclusion from Serie C in 2019, Syracuse – and with it its fans – began a long ordeal that still has no end, even if a faint light at the end of the tunnel has finally pierced the darkness. If a lightning ascent is always and in any case expected from a blazon team, then the field is not always able to be so prodigal of satisfactions and also this year, on the third attempt in Excellence, the Aretusei have again abdicated to the other fallen noble Igea Virtus, to which they had also reassembled various lengths during construction.

Last hopes therefore, represented precisely by these as tortuous as they are sneaky playoffs where, after passing the regional phase, Syracuse found themselves opposed to Ercolanese. The first leg at the “De Simone” had no appeal, the Campania players had to give way to the victorious hosts with a clear 3 to 0. There is still the second leg and another final round but at least now the dreams are starting to have more defined edges.

Above all, the “Curva Anna” deserves it, in great numbers and cheering on this occasion in which it also performed in a beautiful choreography throughout the sector. But he did the same even in the darkest moments of the season, culminating with the sacking of coach and former striker Peppe Mascara, when he never let his love for the shirt fade, at home or away. The harsh law of football is that in the end only one wins, however the Ercolanese representation also deserves applause, arriving in Sicily with all the logistical difficulties of the case, showing off a good number and good support, confirming the undeniable growth of the fan base grenade already in place for some time. It’s a small step, the rest of the story is yet to be written but it’s finally a step in the right direction.

Photo by Paolo Furrer