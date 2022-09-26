Thiago Silva a former Milan defender currently at Chelsea, has made no secret of his willingness to emulate Zlatan Ibrahimovic . The Brazilian does not want to have regrets and, just like the Swede, he wants to keep going as long as the physicist supports him. These are the statements made to the official Chelsea channels.

“I often speak with Ibrahimoviclately more often because my Chelsea and his Milan will play against in the Champions League. My goal is to do like him, to play up to 40 years old, but I don’t know if I will be able to stay at this level, to keep the degree of competitiveness so high. It depends on this season and on what will happen at the World Cup. And, yes, it also depends on the contractual extension. It is very important for me to still be able to stay at this level, at 38, but it is not easy, especially in the Premier League. When I finish training, I go home and think about how to be in shape the next day. ” Maldini, anecdotes and background on the present and future of Milan >>>