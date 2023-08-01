Tabakovic change to Germany official – sport.ORF.at

As expected, goalscorer Haris Tabakovic has left Vienna Austria. The 29-year-old Swiss uses an exit clause and moves to Hertha BSC in the second German league, where he has signed a contract until 2026. Both clubs announced this on Tuesday.

Haris Tabaković joins @Hertha BSC

The 29-year-old striker is moving to Germany with immediate effect as part of his release clause.

Thank you for your commitment, your attitude & your goals. All the best and much success in Berlin, Haris! 🫶#faklive #FAK pic.twitter.com/h8jvW7Wofq

