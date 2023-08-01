Home » Tabakovic change to Germany official – sport.ORF.at
Tabakovic change to Germany official – sport.ORF.at

Tabakovic change to Germany official – sport.ORF.at

As expected, goalscorer Haris Tabakovic has left Vienna Austria. The 29-year-old Swiss uses an exit clause and moves to Hertha BSC in the second German league, where he has signed a contract until 2026. Both clubs announced this on Tuesday.

