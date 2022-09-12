Home Sports Table Tennis Asian Cup Announces Invitation List Led by Fan Zhendong, the Last Champion
On September 12, the table tennis Asian Cup announced the invitation list, and the previous champions Fan Zhendong and Zhu Yuling were listed.

According to the official website of the Asian Table Tennis Federation, the 2022 Table Tennis Asian Cup will be restarted in Bangkok, Thailand from November 17th to 19th. This event will only feature men’s and women’s singles, and each association will send a maximum of 2 players in each event.

In the official invitation list, the 2019 Asian Cup men’s and women’s singles champions Fan Zhendong and Zhu Yuling, as well as the world‘s top-ranked Ma Long and Sun Yingsha are listed.

The Asian Table Tennis Cup is one of the important events of the Asian Table Tennis Federation. In the last Asian Cup, which is also the 32nd Asian Table Tennis Cup, Chinese player Zhu Yuling defeated teammate Chen Meng to win the women’s singles Asian Cup for the third time, while Fan Zhendong won the men’s singles for the last time.

