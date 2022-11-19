Table Tennis Asian Cup semi-finals released Wang Yidi became the “only seedling” of national table tennis 2022-11-19 17:45:00.0 Source: Xinhua Net Sports

The 2022 Table Tennis Asia Cup, which is being held in Bangkok, will determine the men’s and women’s singles semi-finals on the 18th. The Chinese players Wang Yidi and Wang Chuqin each ushered in their Korean opponents.

The day before, the other two national table tennis players, Lin Gaoyuan and Chen Xingtong, stopped in the first round. The three-day Asian Cup will only feature men’s and women’s singles events, and no more than two players representing the same association can participate in each event. The game adopts a best-of-seven, single-elimination system.

Wang Chuqin’s opponent in the quarter-finals was South Korean player Lin Zhongxun, who was ranked 16th below him in the world. However, the top seed was in a state of chasing points throughout the whole process. After losing the first game at 6:11, he regained a victory with 11:9, and then lost 5: 11. Lost two games in a row at 7:11, and tied the game again after winning two games at 11:6 and 11:9.

In the deciding game, Wang Chuqin had no way to deal with Lin Zhongxun’s fight. After falling behind in the start and catching up to 8 and 10 draws, he finally lost 10:12 and 3:4. At this point, the national table tennis team’s 12 consecutive championship records in the men’s singles event of the Asian Cup came to an abrupt end.

In terms of women’s singles, Wang Yidi, who participated in the Asian Cup for the first time, brought the fiery feeling of winning the women’s singles and women’s team championships in the National Championship not long ago to Thailand. Facing the 18-year-old South Korean teenager Shin Yubin, although Wang Yidi also lost the first game and lost the opportunity by 7:11, she quickly adjusted her state, regained the game by 11:6, and firmly dominated the subsequent games. Take the initiative, win three rounds with 11:3, 11:3, 11:5, and win with a big score of 4:1.

In the semi-finals, Wang Yidi will face Hina Hayata of the Japanese team, who eliminated Du Kaiqin of the Chinese Hong Kong team in 7 rounds. The other final spot will be decided between Indian player Batra, who eliminated Chen Xingtong in the first round, and Japan’s top women’s singles Mima Ito.

On the 19th, the Asian Cup will determine the champions of two events.