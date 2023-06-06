Table Tennis Athletic Exhibition Dawning Style All People “Compete Together” to Promote Regional Friendship 2023 Dawn Region “Compete Cup” Table Tennis Tournament-Qianlong.com China Capital.com

Source Title: Table Tennis Athletic Exhibition Dawn Style All People “Compete Together” to Promote Regional Friendship 2023 Dawn Region “Compete Cup” Table Tennis Tournament

2023 Shuguang "Co-competition Cup" Table Tennis Tournament In order to improve the health level of residents, publicize and popularize the knowledge of fitness sports, and stimulate the enthusiasm of fitness enthusiasts, on June 3, Shuguang Street held the "Table Tennis Athletic Exhibition Style, All People Participate in Promoting Friendship" in Shuguang District in 2023. More than 100 table tennis enthusiasts from 28 teams from enterprises, institutions, colleges and universities, street offices and communities participated in the competition. Li Xuan, deputy director of the sub-district office, delivered a speech for the event. In the anticipation of everyone, Pei Lijie, deputy secretary of the Street Party Working Committee and director of the office, announced the start of the competition. District Sports Bureau, Shuguang Sub-district and regional unit leaders, and guests held rackets and kicked off the game together. The "Co-competition Cup" table tennis competition is divided into five groups: men's singles youth group, men's singles middle-aged group, women's singles youth group, women's singles middle-aged group and mixed doubles group. Cutting, pulling, blocking, cutting…Under the "command" of a series of offensive and defensive actions, the small table tennis ball jumps back and forth, "igniting" the passion of players and spectators on the table. The atmosphere at the game site was hot, and the balls flying up and down attracted everyone's attention and attention. Athletes think about countermeasures in the transition of offense and defense, show their demeanor in the staggered advance and retreat, celebrate with high-fives when they win, and slap shoulders for encouragement when they lose. The enterprising spirit of sports shows the spirit of unity and hard work in the Shuguang area. After more than 100 matches of intense competition, the champion, runner-up and third runner-up of each group were finally competed. Athletes put on their medals, hold up trophies, and convey the charm of sports with the brightest smiles. For a long time, Shuguang Street has actively organized various cultural and sports activities, built a communication and interaction platform in the jurisdiction, enhanced the physical fitness of the residents in the jurisdiction, and enriched the cultural and sports life of the residents. In the next step, the street will take this competition as an opportunity to continue to implement the "Regulations on National Fitness", open the curtain of creating a Beijing National Fitness Demonstration Street, and extensively mobilize the whole society to participate in the National Fitness to enhance physical fitness and boost spirits , gather strength, vigorously promote sports fashion, and strive to create a healthy, sunny and positive regional atmosphere.

