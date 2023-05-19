Table tennis beyond China

There are countries closely associated with certain sports, but whose presumed dominance in those sports loses some solidity in the face of the facts: Brazil hasn’t won the men’s soccer World Cup for more than twenty years, and the women’s one has not never won; New Zealand have won only three of the nine Rugby Men’s World Cups they have entered; and the Austrian national team hasn’t been doing very well in alpine skiing for years. Not so in table tennis: whether it’s singles or doubles, men’s, women’s or mixed, China almost always wins.

The Table Tennis World Cup kicks off in South Africa on Saturday and will likely be dominated by Chinese athletes as usual. However, something is moving elsewhere too, and in addition to the entire table tennis movement, China could first of all benefit from it.

Table tennis was not invented in China but in Europe, probably in the United Kingdom at the end of the nineteenth century, as a simpler, recreational and living room version of tennis or “lawn tennis”, of which it originally had the same system points calculation. It seems that the game was born as a diversion to be practiced on the tables at the end of the meal, with books or cigar boxes as nets and with cork stoppers adapted to balls. However, it is one of those cases where it is difficult to be certain who and when was the first to bounce balls on a table with a net in the middle. The onomatopoeic name ping pong spread quickly, even before it became the registered trademark of a racket manufacturer in 1901.

An international table tennis federation has existed since 1926, the year of the first World Cup, and as early as the 1930s we realized how much the game was liked in China. It continued to please even in the following decades, when unlike other activities (including chess) it was not banned. On the contrary, it became so central that it played a determining role within the “table tennis diplomacy”.

Table tennis has been an Olympic discipline since 1988 and since then China has won 32 out of 37 gold medals awarded, and more than double the medals overall. In women’s singles, the Olympic gold has always been won by a Chinese athlete, almost always after a final against another Chinese athlete; in the men’s single the last non-Chinese gold dates back to Athens 2004.

China dominates table tennis because it has grafted a system that works very well onto a widespread and deep-rooted passion. There are both quantity (practitioners are estimated to be at least 80 million) and the willingness and ability to find and train the most promising players. As usual in these cases, talent also tends to generate talent: former winning players become coaches of new players, who already face extremely high competition at a local level, all in a hyperselective system even if somewhat problematic as is the Chinese one: a system thanks to which in recent years China has managed to win Olympic medals (even in winter) in sports in which it had virtually no history, knowledge or infrastructure.

China almost always won even before table tennis became Olympic, but the arrival at the Olympics gave a considerable boost: table tennis is cheap and can be practiced almost anywhere, yet it is able to bring China, every four years, four or five gold medals almost certain.

He also wins hands down at the World Cup: the last non-Chinese gold in men’s singles was twenty years ago, the last in women’s singles thirty years ago. In men’s doubles, China has won 13 of the last 15 golds, in women’s doubles 21 of the last 22. To maintain these standards, at the South African World Cup in Durban, which begins on Saturday and will end on May 28, China aims to win each of the five competitions (men’s and women’s singles and doubles, and mixed doubles) in which around 600 athletes from all continents will compete.

For the ITTF, the International Table Tennis Federation, Chinese dominance is a value, but also a problem. Many federations would like to have a large and profitable market like the Chinese one, which above all brings in a lot of money (the Federation has renewed recently its trade agreement with the Agricultural Bank of China). However, no sport would like decades of domination by a single country: “It is still one of the biggest problems we face”, he said ITTF President Steve Dainton, who is Australian but speaks fluent Chinese.

China needs to take part of its experience and skills elsewhere – “it’s time for them to share what they know,” Dainton said – and it needs to do so because a sport in which only one country wins struggles to get played and look elsewhere. In the long term, it also risks becoming too local, irrelevant and less and less Olympic. Table tennis also has to deal with the parallel and comparable rise of pickleball and padel, two sports in many ways halfway between tennis and table tennis.

Outside of China, however, there is something to work on and someone to hope for. The Swedes Kristian Karlsson and Mattias Falck arrive at the World Championships in Durban as reigning champions in men’s doubles (a somewhat neglected discipline because it is not Olympic) and at the 2021 World Championships the not even twenty-year-old Truls Möregårdh, who is currently seventh in the world rankings, reached the final in the singles. Much is also expected from the Japanese Tomokazu Harimoto, consistently among the top ten in the world: the son of Chinese parents who emigrated to Japan, he has been playing at high levels since he was 14 and has already beaten the most competitive Chinese players

Another athlete who is having excellent results and still seems to have margins is the Brazilian Hugo Calderano, currently sixth in the world rankings but which in the past months had reached third after winning two important tournaments. «I think it could be part of the change we are looking for» said Dainton, also because Calderano is an interesting character: he speaks seven languages, including Chinese, and his speed record in solving the Rubik’s cube is 5.61 seconds, slightly above the world record.

Born in Rio de Janeiro and raised in France, Calderano lives in southern Germany, where a Ochsenhausen, a small and peaceful city of nine thousand inhabitants, there is an important center dedicated to table tennis. It is said of him that he is an attacking player, quite skilled in varying the shots according to the moments and the opponent. “He’s the best in the world,” French player Simon Gauzy said of him, “and he has a super aggressive game that, when it works, is irrepressible.” His coach, Jean-René Mounier, he praised it physical and mental skills and great dedication; he also said that at the basis of their training there is not “the idea of ​​copying and pasting what the Chinese do but working on its peculiarities to develop a unique and explosive style of play”.

– Read also: Is there a place for padel in the United States too?