Table tennis Bundesliga: TTC Eastside wins ninth championship title

Status: 11.06.2023 6:36 p.m

Series winner TTC Berlin Eastside has once again successfully defended its title in the women’s table tennis Bundesliga.

The table tennis women of the TTC Berlin Eastside have won their ninth championship title since 2014. The Berliners won the second leg of the final on Sunday 6:3 at main round winner TTC 1946 Weinheim in North Baden. Eastside had already won the first leg in Berlin 6-1 on Friday evening and set the course.





Duel was considered balanced

After the two tight doubles it was 1:1, after the first singles round with eastside successes by Xiaona Shan in the upper pair cross and Sabina Surjan in the lower pair cross it was 3:3. The missing two points to the title-significant five points for the Berliners then provided Shan again with 3:2 in the top singles against Weinheim’s number one Bruna Takahashi and Nina Mittelham with 3:1 against Yuan Wan.

The duel between the two teams had been described as balanced in advance. And this despite the fact that Weinheim is only playing in the Bundesliga for the second year. But unlike in the main round, when Weinheim won both matches, the class and experience of the three-time Champions League winner now prevailed.

Broadcast: rbb24 evening show, June 11, 2023, 7:30 p.m