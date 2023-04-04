Grand Slam Table Tennis player Zhang Jike was exposed to taking “private photos” of his ex-star girlfriend to pay off “gambling debts”

Annual income once reached 60 million yuan

The studio issued a statement: It is purely fabricated. The lawyer explained in detail the 5 legal issues that may be faced

Recently, it was reported on the Internet that Zhang Jike, a sports star, owed gambling debts and sold private photos of well-known domestic actresses. The incident continued to ferment yesterday, and there were 11 hot searches at the same time.

Yesterday afternoon, the sports brand Anta deleted Zhang Jike’s related Weibo, and the customer service responded: All cooperation with Zhang Jike has been terminated. According to reports, Zhang Jike’s endorsement fee for Anta is about 10 million yuan per year. The official microblogs of brands such as Mousse, FAW Toyota, Safeguard, Runbaiyan, and Xiangyi Materia Medica that Zhang Jike endorsed yesterday can no longer find news related to “Zhang Jike”.

Zhang Jike, born on February 16, 1988 in Qingdao, Shandong, is a famous Chinese table tennis player, world champion and Olympic champion. He is the seventh Grand Slam player in the history of table tennis and the third Grand Slam player in the history of Chinese men’s table tennis after Liu Guoliang and Kong Linghui.

After the Rio Olympics in 2016, Zhang Jike quickly became popular, and successively endorsed Mizuno, Coca-Cola, Li-Ning Ultralight 9 Running Shoes, Mengniu Pure Milk, Ping An Auto Insurance, Yanjing Beer, Anta and many other brands.

In 2017, “Sports Weekly” announced the China Sports Fortune List, and Zhang Jike ranked second with an income of 60 million yuan in 2016, second only to Sun Yang.

Well-known investigative reporter exposed 5 million IOUs

On March 30, Zhang Jike’s studio issued a statement in response to the online rumor that “Zhang Jike was suspected of owed gambling debts and sold private photos of himself and his ex-star girlfriend Ms. Jing to the creditor, and the creditor asked Ms. Jing for the debt”. The statement stated that Zhang Jike has no debt disputes, nor has he compromised the privacy of others in order to protect himself. (According to media reports, Zhang Jike and the actress Ms. Xingjing officially announced their relationship on March 28, 2018, and officially announced their breakup on June 9, 2019.)

The reporter who exposed this news, Li Weiao, posted a long post on his personal official account last night in response, and exposed Zhang Jike’s loan contract. The content of the contract shows: Zhang Jike borrowed 5 million, and the loan period is 25 days. After 25 days, the interest rate is 1.99% per month. calculate. Calculated according to this standard, if the principal is not returned after the due date, the monthly interest will be nearly 100,000 yuan, the annual interest will be nearly 1.2 million yuan, and the annual interest will be nearly 24%.

Li Weiao described the course of events he learned:

In the spring of 2020, the epidemic broke out in Wuhan, and I worked in Wuhan for more than 60 days. A friend in Wuhan told me that a Mr. S in Wuhan, Mr. Zhang Jike owed him a lot of money, so Mr. S asked Zhang for debt. Before and after this, Mr. Zhang Jike gave several private videos of Ms. Jing Jing to Mr. S. Mr. S turned to ask Ms. Jing for money, but Ms. Jing reported the case and Mr. S was arrested in February 2020.

Mr. S asked Ms. Jing for money, which happened from December 2019 to January 2020. At first he asked for 22 million yuan, saying that Ms. Jing should pay 22 million yuan in gambling debts for her ex-boyfriend Mr. Zhang Jike, but later reduced the amount to 17 million yuan. Mr. S sent Mr. Zhang Jike’s IOU, passport and other photos to Ms. Jing’s agent, as well as 3 private videos and 1 video screenshot of Ms. Jing. Mr. S was arrested, and at the court stage, Mr. S pleaded guilty.

In December 2020, the court of first instance ruled: Mr. S was guilty of extortion and sentenced to 7 years in prison and a fine of 50,000 yuan. Mr. S refused to accept the appeal, and the original judgment was upheld in the second instance.

Mr. Zhang Jike appeared as a “witness” in this case. The testimonies include: “Prove that I (Mr. Zhang Jike) and Jing have taken private videos and photos during their relationship in 2017 and 2018”; ×× (Mr. S)”; in 2019, “I once showed ×× (Mr. S) a part of the above video”.

As of last night, Zhang Jike did not respond to Li Weiao’s statement.