Original title: Table Tennis Regular Challenge Tunisia Station: Four national table tennis players advance to the quarterfinals in singles

On the 4th of the regular challenge match in Tunisia, the singles quarter-finals were decided. Lin Gaoyuan, Xue Fei, Fan Siqi and Zhang Rui of the Chinese team advanced.

Lin Gaoyuan easily defeated Japan’s Koki Niwa in straight sets in the second round of the men’s singles, and will face Sweden’s Falk in the next round. Xue Fei eliminated Persson from Sweden 3:1. The other two Chinese players were defeated and eliminated. Liu Dingshuo lost 0:3 to Brazilian star Calderano, and Yuan Licen lost 0:3 to Slovakian Wang Yang. There was also a big upset that day. The top seed and Japanese player Tomoka Hakamoto lost 0:3 to French new star Yale Brun, who will compete with Xue Fei for the semi-finals.

In the women’s singles competition, Fan Siqi narrowly defeated French veteran Yuan Jianan 3:2. Zhang Rui also fought hard to defeat Japanese player Hirano Miu in five rounds. The two national table tennis players will face each other in the next round. In addition, the Chinese team Kuaiman lost 1:3 to Yang Xiaoxin, who played on behalf of Monaco.

In the doubles match that day, Lin Shidong/Kuiman lost 0:3 to the Japanese combination Zhang Benzhi and Zhang Ben Miwa, and the Chinese team did not advance to the mixed doubles semi-finals. Zhang Benzhihe/Chang Benmeihe and Chinese Taipei’s Feng Yixin/Chen Siyu won the semifinals respectively and will compete for the championship on the 5th.

China‘s Zhao Zihao/Xue Fei advanced to the men’s doubles semifinals, Kuaiman/Zhang Rui, He Zhuojia/Shi Xunyao entered the women’s doubles semifinals.