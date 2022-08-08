original title:Table Tennis Regular Challenge Tunisia Station: The Chinese team won two championships

The World Table Tennis Major League (WTT) regular challenge match in Tunisia ended on the 6th, and the Chinese team won the women’s singles and women’s doubles championships.

Zhang Rui’s opponent in the women’s singles final was 14-year-old Japanese player Miwa Harimoto. Zhang Benmeihe dragged the game into the tiebreaker with a total score of 1:3 behind. After that, the competition between the two was still fierce. In the end, Zhang Rui won with a total score of 4:3.

In the women’s doubles final between the two Chinese teams, Kuai Man/Zhang Rui defeated teammates He Zhuojia/Shi Xunyao 3:1 after losing a game first.

The men’s doubles final was played between Zhao Zihao/Xue Fei of the Chinese team and the Japanese team Tomokazu Zhang Benzhi/Yuto Muzao.

The men’s singles champion belongs to the second seed Calderano. The Brazilian star defeated French player Yale Brun 4:1 in the final, who defeated the top seed Zhang Benzhi and the Chinese team’s Xue Fei and the 2019 World Table Tennis Championships runner-up Falk are the biggest “dark horses” in the men’s singles of this event.

The mixed doubles champion was won on the 5th. The Japanese combination Hiramoto Chika / Hiramoto Miwa narrowly defeated the Chinese Taipei combination Feng Yixin/Chen Siyu 3:2 in the final.