Table Tennis – WTT Macau Championship: Chen Meng advances to the first round

2022-10-20 14:36:25





Source: Xinhuanet



On October 19, Chen Meng returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Jinjia

On the same day, in the first round of the women’s singles match of the 2022 WTT Macau Championship at Macau’s Tap Seac Stadium, China‘s Chen Meng defeated Portugal’s Fu Yu 3-0 to advance to the next round.

On October 19, Chen Meng served in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Jinjia

