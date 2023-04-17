Home » Table Tennis WTT Xinxiang Championship: Fan Zhendong wins men’s singles_Guangming.com
Table Tennis WTT Xinxiang Championship: Fan Zhendong wins men’s singles_Guangming.com

On April 15th, the champion Fan Zhendong was at the awards ceremony.

On the same day, in the men’s singles final of the World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) Xinxiang Championship held in Xinxiang, Henan Province, Chinese player Fan Zhendong defeated his teammate Liang Jingkun 4-1 to win the championship.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jianan

On April 15, the champion Fan Zhendong (left) and Liu Guoliang, chairman of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, were at the award ceremony.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jianan

On April 15, the champion Fan Zhendong (right) and the runner-up Liang Jingkun were at the awards ceremony.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jianan

On April 15th, the champion Fan Zhendong was at the awards ceremony.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jianan

On April 15th, Fan Zhendong was celebrating his victory.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jianan

On April 15th, Fan Zhendong celebrated scoring in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jianan

On April 15th, Fan Zhendong returned the ball in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jianan

On April 15th, Fan Zhendong served in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jianan

On April 15th, Fan Zhendong served in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jianan

On April 15th, Fan Zhendong returned the ball in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jianan

On April 15th, Fan Zhendong returned the ball in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jianan

On April 15th, Fan Zhendong returned the ball in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jianan

On April 15th, Fan Zhendong celebrated scoring in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jianan

On April 15th, Fan Zhendong returned the ball in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jianan

On April 15th, Fan Zhendong (right) and Liang Jingkun greeted each other after the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jianan

On April 15, Liang Jingkun returned the ball in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jianan

On April 15, Liang Jingkun made a mistake in returning the ball.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jianan

On April 15, Liang Jingkun served in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Jianan

