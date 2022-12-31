The Christmas miracle this time did not happen on 34th Street, Manhattan, or in some imaginary and very distant country, but at the Borsalino rehabilitation center in Alessandria. “Dad had already walked a few steps before, but not so well.” Andrea Tacconi, Stefano’s eldest son, posted the video from the morning of the 25th on social media, “because if used in the right way they are useful and I will do everything to keep the fans and all those who have supported us up to date in these eight difficult months”.