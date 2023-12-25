Tacx Neo 3M is the new Smart Trainer from Garmin

Garmin has unveiled its latest Tacx Neo 3M smart trainer, designed to offer unprecedented indoor running simulation.

The company has officially launched the new Tacx Neo 3M smart trainer, positioning it as the evolution of the brand’s premium line, replacing its 2T predecessor. This new model integrates what Garmin defines as “multidirectional movement”, thanks to the inclusion of integrated movement plates, allowing the cyclist to interact with the trainer during training, promising a more engaging and realistic experience.

The next generation of the 3M Tacx Neo, Garmin’s flagship turbo trainer, features an advanced multi-axis system and greater integration with the Tacx app. This latest launch, in line with the recent Wahoo Kickr Move, offers the ability to move forwards and backwards while pedaling, as well as the ability to lean sideways, promising a more comfortable and accessible riding experience to a wide range of cyclists. The launch price for this new trainer is set at 1,999.99 euros.

Garmin has extended the new trainer’s integration with the Tacx training app, enriching it with new features such as group competitions, leaderboards and real-world video additions. The Neo 3M adapts perfectly to platforms such as Zwift, TrainerRoad, Rouvy and many others, adapting to every indoor training preference.

According to Garmin, the Tacx Neo 3M, similar to its predecessor Tacx Neo 2T, offers simulations of various road surfaces, including cobblestones, gravel and even cattle grid-like terrain. This trainer allows users to tackle virtual inclines of up to 25% and reach maximum sprints of up to 2,200 watts.

Weighing 23.6 kilos, it measures 59.5 cm in height and requires a space of 63 cm by 80 cm. Once folded it takes up less space thanks to its design which allows it to rise slightly upwards and gain in width, measuring 69.5 cm by 35.5 cm. This feature makes it more practical to store in a domestic environment, perhaps even finding space comfortably in the garage.

Like previous models in the Neo Tacx series, the Neo 3M can operate both plugged in and in stand-alone mode. However, mains power is required to simulate descents and unpaved terrain, ensuring a faster response when using the trainer in ERG mode. Garmin says it has improved the trainer’s power and cooling system for greater motor responsiveness and a more realistic riding feel.

Power accuracy of +/- 1% has been expanded across a wider range of power/cadence combinations compared to the Neo 2T, as well as an improvement in ERG mode responsiveness. The lighting/LED system that varies from blue to red based on the increase in watts has been redesigned.

The trainer’s motion system can be locked via two knobs at the back for those who prefer a more stable base. Additionally, Garmin subjected the Neo 3M to usability evaluations conducted by a Swedish company, which showed that the motion generally improved the riding experience in all efforts except 3-second sprints. The evaluations found no measurable losses in driving efficiency.

Tacx also presented an innovative accessory: the Tacx Smart Wi-Fi Ethernet Module. This compact unit connects to the Tacx NEO 3M trainer, allowing you to transfer your HomeTrainer’s connection to your Wi-Fi network. This device offers an alternative to the exclusive use of Bluetooth or ANT+ present in the home trainer, being particularly advantageous in environments with multiple HomeTrainers or when the Bluetooth connection interferes with other devices or the connection itself. The cost of this accessory is €149.99.

The Tacx Neo 3M comes with an 11-speed cassette, but offers the option to fit a 12-speed cassette to suit your preferred drivetrain. Plus, it features a new front wheel mount, designed to handle road, gravel and mountain bike tires up to 61mm wide.

Ease of transport is guaranteed by a central handle and folding side legs.

Improvements are also on the way to the Tacx training app from Garmin, in a push to compete with the Wahoo Systm app.

The Tacx app will offer a wide range of content, including videos of iconic locations, available in standard definition or, through an upgrade to the premium level, in high definition.

In the Neo 3M box you will find a 3D barcode which simplifies the setup process and also offers three months free access to the premium level of the Tacx app, giving you extra features and high definition training videos.

These improvements include tighter integration between the Tacx app and the Garmin Connect app. Scanning the barcode when setting up the trainer automatically adds it to the list of Garmin devices in Garmin Connect. Additionally, workouts planned in Garmin Connect will also be immediately accessible via the Tacx app.

The Tacx Neo 3M is priced at €1,999.99. The predecessor Neo 2T was already considered a premium product, featuring neodymium magnets and a virtual flywheel which were a sophisticated solution for generating resistance. The Tacx Neo Motion Plates, which allow lateral movement, were an (expensive) accessory available for the Neo 2T. In the new 3M Neo, lateral movement and tilt are integrated, so the trainer’s high price may not be surprising.

After the three-month free period ends, your Tacx app subscription will cost €9.99 per month for standard access or €13.99 for the premium level. You can also opt for the annual subscription, which costs €99.99 for standard access or €139.99 for the premium level.

Similar to the Wahoo Kickr Move and the original Wahoo Kickr, the new Tacx Neo 3M trainer will be added to the product range, not replacing the previous Neo 2T which will continue to be sold.

