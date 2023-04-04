Ethere are things that don’t exist. In cycling, for example, no matter how talented a rider may be, nowadays he cannot win the Tour de France and the five classic one-day races that are considered “monuments” of cycling: Milan-Sanremo, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liège -Bastogne-Liège, Tour of Lombardy.

The Tour and Flanders alone had only won two riders so far. And that was in a different time. Louison Bobet made the double in 1957, the incomparable Eddy Merckx in 1969 and 1975. A third rider was added on Sunday. The Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, only 24 years old and twice winner of the Tour de France, won the “Ronde van Vlaanderen” single-handedly.

No benchmark for Pogacar

He, the great mountain and tour cyclist, had overridden the unwritten laws of modern cycling on a spectacular day, a cycling sport that relies on specialists, on professionals who, like the current Danish Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard, set out on the three-week Grand Tours focus.

Or who go hunting for trophies in the big classic one-day races. Both together seemed so impossible, as if a world-class pianist were playing the violin at the same level. But this standard does not apply to Pogacar.



Exhausted, but in demand: Pogacar at the finish

Image: dpa



There will be no expert who would not currently consider him the best racing driver in the world. Vingegaard, who won the last Tour de France thanks to his unrivaled team Jumbo-Visma, still doesn’t ride at eye level when you look not just at the Tour but at the big picture. These include the five monuments, the super-heavy classics.

What it means to win the Tour of Flanders, which draws hundreds of thousands to the track in cycling-crazy Belgium every year, could be seen in the tired but beaming eyes of the Slovenian at the Oudenaarde finish on Sunday.

In the footsteps of Merckx

“Even if I quit cycling today, I could be proud of my career,” he said. What if he didn’t win the tour this year? “Even then it would have been a successful season.” But the signs point elsewhere. To a career of Pogacar in the footsteps of Merckx.

His record of 525 wins will remain unmatched, but victories in all five classics, which the Belgian cycling icon naturally has in his palmarès, are within the range of Pogacar’s enormous possibilities. He has already won in Liège, Lombardy and Flanders, and he probably still has many attempts for the other two races.

The Slovenian is a kind, gentle, intelligent man. Modest in appearance, clear in mind. He took his Tour 2022 loss to Vingegaard in gentlemanly fashion. No quarreling, no complaining, no excuses. He is physically phenomenally strong, courageous in running, refreshingly offensive.



"Even if I were to stop cycling today, I could be proud of my career," said Pogacar after the race.

Image: AFP



Tactically, he sometimes still lacks experience in complicated racing situations, like last year at the Tour of Flanders. He had already dominated the race back then, but was overtaken on the home stretch by the savvy Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel. A rookie mistake at this level.

No secret about the tactics

Pogacar has learned from that as well as from the preparatory race for this year’s “Ronde”, the E3 Saxo Classic, where it became clear that he had no chance in a group of three with his toughest Classics rivals van der Poel and Belgian Wout van Aert a final sprint.

He made no secret of his tactics for the Tour of Flanders. It was all or nothing. He would have to arrive alone to win. It did so in an impressive way. As the last opponent, he shook off van der Poel on one of the difficult short climbs. He drove the last thirteen kilometers as a soloist.

Timing, effort, strategy – everything was from the same mold this time. It was the performance of a master who was no match for even the strongest competition. Second place remained for van der Poel. Van Aert finished fourth behind former world champion Mads Petersen. The tour victory is the big goal this season, said Pogacar, but he couldn’t be happier “that it has now clicked in Flanders”.