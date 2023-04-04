Home Sports Tadej Pogacar dominates the Tour of Flanders
Sports

Tadej Pogacar dominates the Tour of Flanders

by admin
Tadej Pogacar dominates the Tour of Flanders

Ethere are things that don’t exist. In cycling, for example, no matter how talented a rider may be, nowadays he cannot win the Tour de France and the five classic one-day races that are considered “monuments” of cycling: Milan-Sanremo, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liège -Bastogne-Liège, Tour of Lombardy.

The Tour and Flanders alone had only won two riders so far. And that was in a different time. Louison Bobet made the double in 1957, the incomparable Eddy Merckx in 1969 and 1975. A third rider was added on Sunday. The Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, only 24 years old and twice winner of the Tour de France, won the “Ronde van Vlaanderen” single-handedly.

No benchmark for Pogacar

He, the great mountain and tour cyclist, had overridden the unwritten laws of modern cycling on a spectacular day, a cycling sport that relies on specialists, on professionals who, like the current Danish Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard, set out on the three-week Grand Tours focus.

Or who go hunting for trophies in the big classic one-day races. Both together seemed so impossible, as if a world-class pianist were playing the violin at the same level. But this standard does not apply to Pogacar.


Exhausted, but in demand: Pogacar at the finish
:


Image: dpa

There will be no expert who would not currently consider him the best racing driver in the world. Vingegaard, who won the last Tour de France thanks to his unrivaled team Jumbo-Visma, still doesn’t ride at eye level when you look not just at the Tour but at the big picture. These include the five monuments, the super-heavy classics.

See also  Nations Cup, Elia Viviani wins the elimination with the world champion jersey

You may also like

BVB loses its nerve against Bayern

Warriors: Wiggins’ return is approaching

Kvitova wins her 30th crown and returns to...

Karslruher SC: Shortly after the announcement, Kreuzer’s dismissal...

the duck of the Albinoleffe goalkeeper is comical...

“You are a gypsy”. But Stankovic replies like...

Chinese team wins runner-up at U18 Men’s Ice...

Football: Deniz Aytekin and the DFB make referees...

Naples, has everything possible been done to avoid...

Germany loses to Belgium | news-light.de

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy