Tadej Pogacar is the best cyclist in the world and always wins

Tadej Pogacar is the best cyclist in the world and almost always wins: how is that possible? It doesn’t matter whether it’s tours or classics – Pogacar is the favorite everywhere and almost always the winner. On Sunday he can do something that even the legendary Eddy Merckx couldn’t. How is that even possible?

Usual picture: Tadej Pogacar wins once more. Here at the Flèche Walonne. Olivier Matthys / EPA

This time he was patient. But then, 200 meters from the finish, he started as only he can. He pulled away from the competition with playful ease and rolled easily across the finish line. On the Flèche Wallonne, Tadej Pogacar once again distanced everyone. As so often this season, the Slovenian cycling dominator is in a league of his own. Sometimes he drives away with 28 kilometers to go like in the Amstel Gold Race, sometimes he waits for the final sprint. But something doesn’t change: Pogacar is superior. In 18 starts this year, the Slovenian prodigy has won an incredible 12 races.

Now the 24-year-old has the chance on Sunday to win the third Ardennes classic of the week with a win at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Only Davide Rebellin in 2004 and Philippe Gilbert in 2011 managed this feat. Not even Eddy Merckx made it. The Belgian cycling legend also praises Pogacar. He told the “Gazzetta dello Sport”: “It is difficult to find words to describe what this young man is doing. Pogacar is a great champion.”

With a boy’s ease

Pogacar wins his races playfully, exudes ease. He posts on social media just before the start, then jumps on the saddle and races away from everyone. He doesn’t feel any pressure. «When I was young, I didn’t think about making history or about achieving important results. I just wanted to ride with my friends, go flat out on the climbs and sprint against each other. If I have a secret, it’s that I still live like this today,” he says.

Often wins his races with playful ease: Tadej Pogacar. Olivier Matthys / EPA

Pogacar’s driving style is attractive and aggressive, the Slovenian tries to keep the fans excited. “To everyone: I hope you’re not bored,” he said after his success at Flèche Wallonne. In fact, Pogacar wins so often that it could almost get boring. The most important race in which he failed to win this season was the Monument Milan-Sanremo, where he only finished fourth. Other superstars were ahead of him: Mathieu van der Poel, Filippo Ganna and Wout Van Aert.

Tour competitor prepares completely differently

In the past, the best cyclists were often specialists. Some were good at one-day classics, others at the tours. Some were good on the mountain, others on the flat. But Pogacar can be the best in every race – whether it’s a one-day race or a tour.

After the last spring classic on Sunday, Pogacar is turning its focus to the Tour de France. The comparison with his opponent and last year’s winner Jonas Vingegaard is quite interesting. Unlike Pogacar, the Dane focuses exclusively on tours. In the only comparison this season, Pogacar won the Paris-Nice tour, while Vingegaard was third.

Tadej Pogacar (right) and Jonas Vingegaard prepare differently for the Tour de France. Yoan Valat / EPA

Pogacar, himself a two-time Tour winner, is at the forefront of the classics, and his regeneration time is shorter than that of top drivers in the past. This is not the only reason why the scene keeps asking how clean the Slovenian drives. Pogacar’s times are repeatedly compared to those of Lance Armstrong and Jan Ulrich, who set their records in the heyday of doping. Pogacar keeps driving faster.

If you ask those involved, then the fable times should be justified with other things. With the scientist Iñigo San Millán, for example, who is studying with Pogacar what role carbohydrates play in maximum performance. With the technical progress in the material. And with Pogacar’s undeniably fantastic physique for a top cyclist. He himself says: “I think we have enough controls to show people that their doubts are wrong.” And sets out again to win the next race.