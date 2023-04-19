Tadej Pogacar tames the wall of Huy and wins the Flèche Wallonne

And two! Winner of the Amstel Gold Race upgrade on Sunday, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) did it again this Wednesday during the Flèche Wallonne and is still in the running for an incredible hat-trick before Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday. Perfectly led by his team, at the head of the peloton throughout the race, the Slovenian showed all his power and his ease to tame the wall of Huy. He is ahead of Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious).