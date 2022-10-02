For the Brallo driver the title after 5 stages as protagonist «A passion born as a child. And now an encore in Lombardy ”

BRALLO DI PREGOLA

The new Italian enduro champion, Expert 450 category, arrives from Brallo. Carlo Tagliani, 42, has in fact beaten the thick competition in the national championship which counted 250 participants at the start. The last act took place in Schilpario, in the province of Bergamo, certifying Tagliani’s triumph on a Ktm. The championship had started in March, and the Bergamo one was the fifth and last stage.

“I am extremely happy and proud for this title – says the 42-year-old rider from Oltrepadano, who races with the colors of the MotoClub Pavia – this passion was born as a child, when I saw the enduro bikes whizzing at my home, at Brallo, my eyes. Since the age of 26, I have embarked on a career at a competitive level and have never stopped. Having won the Italian championship is a dream come true ». In Tagliani’s palmares, there are 2 Ktm Italia trophies, 2 Lombardy regional championships and a silver at the Six Days Enduro, held last year in Rivanazzano Terme. And soon the showcase could be enriched with another trophy: «I am currently at the top of the regional championship standings, again in the Expert 450 category, and there are only two races to go. They reason step by step, and the next goal is to win the third regional championship ”, explains Tagliani. The motorbike, at competitive levels, requires constant training, which does not weigh at all for the Brallo rider: «Beyond motorbike rides, there are sessions in the gym, running, mountain biking and walking. The bike, for me, is fun and passion and I could never give it up ». –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI