Taishun Nanpuxi: Where Flying Rocks and Wall-Walking Masters Unite

Flying rocks and wall-walking masters gathered in Taishun Nanpuxi, marking the passionate start of an exhilarating event. This small border town, located at the southernmost tip of Zhejiang Province, has been yearning for independence from the world for centuries. Known for its skilled craftsmen in ancient times, Taishun boasts famous ancient covered bridges and well-preserved century-old residential buildings that have captivated the world‘s attention.

Nanpu Creek, a tributary of the Feiyun River, is home to an ancient village called Kucun. With a history of over 1,200 years, it is Taishun’s oldest, largest, and best-preserved residential area. During the Tang Dynasty, sages such as Wu Qi and Bao Quan were enchanted by the breathtaking beauty of the mountains, rivers, and pleasant climate, prompting them to build houses here and establish a community. This gave rise to the profound Ouyue culture and left behind a wealth of cultural relics.

Nanpuxi Scenic Spot, located in the northeast of Taishun, covers a total area of 78.5 square kilometers. It offers lakes, beaches, waterfalls, gorges, and peaks, making it a haven for tourists. The spot recently hosted the Wall Open Competition and the First Natural Rock Challenge in Zhejiang Province, attracting a multitude of domestic rock climbing professionals and enthusiasts. With rock climbing now included in the Olympic Games, the sport has been breaking barriers both in terms of competition and societal engagement, sparking a surge in innovative events that are more visually appealing, entertaining, and participatory.

Amidst the enchanting scenery, participants faced the daunting challenge of scaling steep rock walls alongside a serene lake and a lush green pool. Accompanied by exhilarating music, the “Spidermen” gracefully danced and chased each other on the 20-meter-high rock walls. After two intense days of competition, Zhao Jingru, Cao Jia, and Zhong Yu emerged as the top three winners in the women’s category, while Chen Hui, Zhang Lei, and Liu Jia claimed the top three spots in the men’s category.

Rock climbing is not just about conquering formidable rocks; it also signifies the continuous strengthening of one’s indomitable spirit. It embodies the perseverance of climbers who never cease to ascend to greater heights.

This magnificent event showcases the fusion of ancient dwellings, Olympic aspirations, and the thrill of rock climbing. Taishun Nanpuxi is truly a remarkable destination for both adventure enthusiasts and culture aficionados.

