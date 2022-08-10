Rome, 10 August 2022 – End of military activities around Taiwan and return to the “regular patrols” of the Chinese . The Beijing government today announced the conclusion of the military exercises launched on August 4 off the island of Formosa in reaction to the visit of the speaker of the US Chamber Nancy Pelosi in Taipei. “All tasks in the context of joint military activities in the maritime area and in the airspace around the island of Taiwan, organized by the Eastern Combat Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, were completed successfully “, said the Chinese military command of the eastern district.

The Chinese armed forces specify that they will be conducted “regular patrols” in the Taiwan Strait and military training to ensure reaction and combat capability. “The troops will keep an eye on the changes in the situation in the Taiwan Strait – reads the note from the colonel Shi Yi spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command – will continue to carry out military training and preparations, will regularly organize patrols of combat readiness and they will resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity “.

Announced in period 4-7 August in response to the visit to Taipei of the speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the Chinese military maneuvers, the larger never made around the island, they have also been extended to yesterday and today involving all armed forces, between air force, navy, army and artillery and ballistic missile units, some of which have flew over Taiwan for the first time ending up in the eastern waters.

Taipei rejects reunification: “No one country, two systems to the model”

Meanwhile, Taiwan responds to China and defines the contents of the white paper published by Beijing on the “vain desire” peaceful intra-strait reunification following the “one country, two systems” model and on the promise not to renounce the use of force against independentist pressures. The president of Taipei, Tsai Ing-wen , said that “China ignores the reality on both sides of the Taiwan Strait,” the state news agency CNA reported. The purpose of the Beijing initiative, according to Tsai, is “to address the very few Taiwanese political parties and people who fear China and are willing to compromise” in the wake of intimidation.