The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council expressed their anticipation for the Hangzhou Asian Games to enhance cross-strait exchanges and promote positive energy between Taiwan and mainland China. During a press conference, the spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office, Zhu Fenglian, responded to a reporter’s question regarding the recent buzz surrounding the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games in Taiwan.

Taiwanese netizens and individuals from various sectors of society were amazed by the use of advanced technology to showcase traditional Chinese culture during the opening ceremony. Zhu Fenglian acknowledged this response and emphasized the importance of Taiwanese compatriots and mainland Chinese citizens participating together in such a grand event, sharing the glory and fostering a sense of unity.

The spokesperson expressed hope that the Hangzhou Asian Games would serve as a platform for further cross-strait exchanges, promoting the spiritual harmony between the two sides. The positive energy generated from this international sporting event is expected to contribute to the ongoing communication and cooperation between Taiwan and mainland China.

The Hangzhou Asian Games, held in Hangzhou, China, marks an important occasion for athletes from across Asia to compete and showcase their skills. With the participation of athletes and spectators from various countries, it presents an opportunity for cultural exchange and mutual understanding. The Taiwan Affairs Office recognizes the significance of such events in strengthening interactions between Taiwan and mainland China and looks forward to the positive impact it will have on cross-strait relations.

As the Hangzhou Asian Games continue, the focus remains on the achievements of the athletes and the celebration of diversity and unity. The positive spirit generated by this international event will hopefully transcend borders and contribute to a more harmonious and connected future between Taiwan and mainland China.