Take on the legendary climbs of the Tour with the new Climb Portals from Zwift!

Zwift’s newest update, the Climb Portal, will be accessible starting June 30, and is an exciting addition to the virtual worlds of Watopia and France. Thanks to the Climb Portal, the Zwift community will be able to tackle virtual versions of famous real-world climbs, passes, short sections and passes, creating an entirely new Zwift experience.

The new Climb Portal recreates the Col du Tourmalet and other legendary climbs of the Tour, as part of a collaboration between Zwift, the leader in virtual cycling, the ASO, organizer of the Tour de France, and Tour de France avec Zwift. Zwift is the official training software partner of both races in 2023, and riders will see branding of both competitions at the portals entrance during the month of July.

Inside the portals, riders will see a road surface floating in a vast, colorful space. Cyclists will be able to see the challenge ahead, illustrated by a colored ribbon winding upwards, changing color to mimic the gradient changes of the climb. The slope and direction of the climbs match those in the real world perfectly, offering Zwifters the realistic challenge of these climbs, as well as an all-new visual experience.

There will be two portals on Zwift: one just outside the volcano in Watopia and one in France. The climbs available through the portals will change, but will take Zwifters to legendary climbs used in the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift during the month of July. To access the portals, Zwifters can choose their climbing options via a dedicated section on their homepage, from the route list, or they can reach the portals in-game if they are cycling in Watopia or France. The Climb Portal routes all involve a flat warm-up before the Zwifters enter the portal and begin the climb.

In this year’s Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and in the Tour de France, female athletes will have the opportunity to climb the legendary climb of the Col du Tourmalet. It will be the first time that a women’s race has tackled this sacred Hors Catégorie (HC) category climb in the Pyrenees. The Tourmalet is one of the most famous roads in the history of the Tour de France, with men’s races having negotiated its steep slopes and switchbacks a whopping 88 times since 1910. This climb will be one of eight climbs drawn from the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift of 2023, made available to the Zwift community in July.

This new feature from Zwift brings the biggest climbing challenges right into your home.

