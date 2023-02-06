Another clash between Milan fans and Hakan Calhanoglu and yet another Turkish “revenge” against the Rossoneri ultras. During the derby on Sunday 5 February, valid for the 21st day of Serie A, the midfielder assisted Lautaro Martinez from a corner kick who gave success for the nerazzurri. Just in the moments when he was about to kick from the flag, Çalhanoğlu was heavily insulted by the Curva Sud, manned by the Rossoneri fans. Immediately after the goal, he took his revenge by silencing his former fans with an eloquent gesture (LaPresse)