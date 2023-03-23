Original title: Talent Explosion!Zeng Fanbo gave another nail plate cap and detonated Wukesong with one-handed buckle

Beijing time on March 22, among the younger generation of Chinese men’s basketball team, Zeng Fanbo’s talent is absolutely top-notch! In Wukesong tonight, although the Beijing team lost at home to the Guangsha team and failed to continue their winning streak, Zeng Fanbo’s personal performance was remarkable.

Zeng Fanbo played 34 minutes and 21 seconds in the whole game, making 5 of 10 shots, including 3 of 7 three-pointers, and surrendered 13 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block. It is worth mentioning that this is Zeng Fanbo’s sixth consecutive game scoring in double figures. It can be seen that he is one of the most stable scoring points of the Beijing team.

Zeng Fanbo scored the first 5 points of the Beijing team. He first received the baseline ball from his teammates, stood at the top of the circle and shot a three-pointer into the net. With 9 minutes and 05 seconds left in the first quarter, the Beijing team launched a quick attack. Tian Yuxiang sent a wonderful pass. Zeng Fanbo, who came in from the left, received the ball and faced Zhao Yanhao to complete a one-handed dunk. This slam dunk blew up the audience, and Zeng Fanbo once again showed his talent.

Since Ernest Layden replaced Xie Libin as coach, Zeng Fanbo’s position in the Beijing team’s tactical system has been greatly improved. In addition to the increase in the number of shots, there are also more running positions and tactics surrounding him. Obviously, Layden is willing to give young people a chance, which also allowed Zeng Fanbo to gradually grow into one of the core of this Beijing team. Of course, Zeng Fanbo still needs to solve the weaknesses of attacking with the ball and making more mistakes.

Zeng Fanbo scored 7 points in the first quarter, and another goal was a tip-up at the basket. In the second and third quarters, Zeng Fanbo hit a three-pointer each, and he was also the first player of the Beijing team to score in double figures. In fact, tonight, the offensive efficiency of the Beijing team is not high. Except for Zeng Fanbo and Raymond, the rest of the team’s three-point shooting percentage is not high. Before the end of the third quarter, Zeng Fanbo showed his talent in jumping and blocking shots. At that time, Cummings stole a one-stop layup in the backcourt, and Zeng Fanbo behind him sent a one-handed nail plate cap. Zeng Fanbo also played such a nail-biting hat against the Shandong team last Sunday.

Zeng Fanbo didn't make a shot in the final quarter, but he made a wonderful pass and assisted TJ-Leeve to complete a dunk. Statistics show that Zeng Fanbo scored 9 three-pointers in the last three home games!

