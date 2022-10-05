Home Sports Talent exploded! Vinbanyama 37 points and 5 blocks Henderson 28+5+9 attracts world attention – yqqlm
2022-10-05 12:38

Source: NBA Wide Angle

Original title: Talent exploded! Vinban Yama 37 points and 5 blocks Henderson 28+5+9 attracts world attention

On October 5, 2022, Beijing time, in the just-concluded match between the Paris Metropolitan 92 and the NBA Development League Ignite Team, the Ignite team defeated the Paris Metropolitan 92 122-115.

The reason why this game attracted the attention of James, Booker, Paul and other superstars, as well as special treatment such as live broadcasts in the United States, is because the two 2023 No. 1 picks Victor Vinbanyama and Scott Henderson had a direct conversation .

Both of them lived up to expectations, and both played extremely well in the game. Vinbanyama made 11 of 20 shots, 7 of 11 three-pointers and scored 37 points, 4 rebounds and 5 blocks; Henderson was not far behind, scoring 28 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists on 11 of 21 shots.

The two popular rookies showed their talents in the game. They were proficient in breakthroughs, three-pointers, blocks, and dunks, which was amazing. I believe that after watching this game, there will be a number of rebuilding teams determined to “rotten” and hope to get them next summer. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu, see more

